Crowd crush at Gaza aid center kills at least 20 as witnesses report Israeli gunfire

Gaza - At least 20 people were killed in a chaotic crush at an aid center in southern Gaza on Wednesday, with the territory's civil defense agency attributing the panic to Israeli gunfire.

On Tuesday, the UN said it had recorded 875 people killed in Gaza while trying to get food, including 674 "in the vicinity of GHF sites", since late May. © Eyad BABA / AFP

It was the controversial US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's (GHF) first acknowledgement of deaths at one of its aid centers after weeks of chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Palestinians being killed nearby while waiting to collect rations.

The latest deaths came as Hamas accused Israel of wanting to retain long-term military control of Gaza – a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations aiming to seal a deal for a 60-day ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the unfettered flow of much-needed aid.

A Palestinian source close to the negotiations told AFP there had been "no progress so far" in the indirect talks, which are now in their second week in Doha.

In Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis, the GHF said it understood that 19 of those killed on Wednesday "were trampled and one was stabbed amid a chaotic and dangerous surge".

It claimed the crush was "driven by agitators", adding: "We have credible reason to believe that elements within the crowd – armed and affiliated with Hamas – deliberately fomented the unrest".

Gaza's civil defense agency confirmed at least 20 people were killed in the incident, but blamed it on fire from Israeli troops.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that thousands had gathered at the scene when "Israeli forces opened fire and used [tear] gas, causing panic and a stampede after aid centre guards closed the main gates in front of the hungry crowd".

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.