Gaza City, Gaza - Israeli troops are routinely ordered to deliberately open fire on groups of starving Palestinians gathering at aid distribution centers set up by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to a new report.

Israeli soldiers and army officers speaking to Haaretz admitted that ares around the few centers distributing food to a desperate population have become "a killing field."

After months of a devastating aid blockade on a territory already subjected to apocalyptic levels of death and destruction for almost 21 months, Israel put the widely-discredited GHF in charge of aid Gaza.

The murky organization set up by Israel and the US has neither the experience nor resources for dealing with a situation that is rapidly approaching catastrophic levels of famine, according to the UN. It has been denounced by most established aid groups as a gross violation of humanitarian principles.

Since the first GHF center opened at the end of May, close to 600 Palestinians have been murdered in near-daily massacres as they approach one of the four distribution points, only for Israeli troops and tanks to open fire on them.

This, as military sources told Israeli newspaper Haaretz, is enough of an established policy to have its own codename: "Operation Salted Fish, a reference to the Israeli version of the Green Light, Red Light game played by kids.