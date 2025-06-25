Trump administration to give tens of millions to Gaza Humanitarian Foundation despite atrocities

Washington DC - The Trump administration has green lit a $30-million grant to the privatized Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), whose aid distribution points have been the site of repeated Israeli atrocities.

A Palestinian child carries aid supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on June 9, 2025. © REUTERS

According to Reuters, the administration has already disbursed $7 million of the first of what could be monthly $30-million grants to the GHF.

Sources told the outlet the State Department had exempted GHF from an audit usually required for first-time US Agency for International Development grants.

One former senior official said such a review "would normally take many, many weeks if not months."

The GHF is a US and Israeli-backed private charity supported by private security contractors seeking to replace long-standing, internationally recognized channels of aid delivery in Gaza. Its distribution points have been described by UN experts as "death traps" as Israel regularly opens fire on starving Palestinians desperately seeking aid.

The UN and other international organizations have repeatedly warned that Gaza's entire population faces severe risk of famine amid the ongoing Israeli blockade and bombardment.

An open letter signed by 15 organizations and released on Monday urged GHF, and all organizations and individuals who have worked with the group, to cease their operations.