Israeli forces accused of executed pregnant Palestinian woman in West Bank attack

Tulkarem, West Bank - The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces assaulting the illegally occupied West Bank shot dead two women on Sunday, including one who was eight months pregnant.

Israel launched a massive attack on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the illegally occupied West Bank, killing two women, including one who was pregnant. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

Israeli forces launched an assault on the Nur Shams refugee camp, on the outskirts of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, at dawn on Sunday, as part of an ongoing deadly siege on the West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said 23-year-old Sundus Jamal Muhammad Shalabi was killed in a pre-dawn incident, with her husband Yazan Abu Shola critically injured.

The mother-to-be was dead when she arrived at a local hospital, the ministry said.

"Medical teams were unable to save the baby's life due to the (Israeli) occupation preventing the transfer of the injured to the hospital," it added.

Murad Alyan, a member of the popular committee in the Nur Shams camp, told AFP that the couple "were trying to leave the camp before the occupation forces advanced into it. They were shot while they were inside their car."

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned what it described as "a crime of execution committed by the occupation forces," accusing Israeli forces of "deliberately targeting defenceless civilians."

The health ministry later said a second woman, 21-year-old Rahaf Fouad Abdullah al-Ashqar was killed in a separate incident in Nur Shams.

A source in the camp's popular committee said she was killed and her father wounded when the "Israeli forces used explosives to open the door of their family house."