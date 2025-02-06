West Bank healthcare in "state of perpetual emergency" amid Israeli assault, report warns

West Bank - The healthcare system in the occupied West Bank has been in "a state of perpetual emergency" since October 2023, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) group said in a new report published on Thursday.

Palestinian paramedics look on as Israeli troops search an ambulance at a road block during an Israeli military raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

"A dramatic escalation in violence, marked by prolonged Israeli military incursions and stricter movement restrictions... have severely hindered access to essential services, particularly healthcare, exacerbating already dire living conditions for many Palestinians," the report said.

"Since October 7, 2023, the West Bank has seen a dramatic escalation in violence, marked by prolonged Israeli military incursions and stricter movement restrictions," it added.

The report examined "the attacks and the obstructions of healthcare in a context of, what has been described by the ICJ (International Court of Justice) as segregation and apartheid" and revealed "a pattern of systematic interference by Israeli forces and settlers in emergency healthcare delivery."

The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 884 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, 2023.

Over the same period, at least 32 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military raids in the territory, official Israeli figures show.

Preventing Palestinians from accessing healthcare was "part of a wider system of collective punishment imposed by Israel, under the guise of its crackdown on armed Palestinian men," MSF said.

"The already-strained Palestinian healthcare system in the West Bank has been further weakened since October 2023 and is facing significant budget constraints," it said.