Israeli settlers launch terror attacks in West Bank after release of Palestinian prisoners

Israeli settlers have rampaged through Palestinian villages in the illegally occupied West Bank in violent response to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

West Bank - Israeli settlers rampaged through Palestinian villages in the illegally occupied West Bank, torching homes and attacking residents, in violent response to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Palestinians inspect the damage at a shop on January 21, 2025, after it was burned in overnight Israeli settler attacks in Jinsafot village, east of Qalqiliya, in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinians inspect the damage at a shop on January 21, 2025, after it was burned in overnight Israeli settler attacks in Jinsafot village, east of Qalqiliya, in the occupied West Bank.

"Last night, settlers, backed, escorted, and with full cooperation with the Israeli army, attacked Palestinian communities in the West Bank," Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem posted on social media on Monday.

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian boy in Sabastiya, the organization reported, while six Palestinians were injured by Molotov cocktails.

The New York Times confirmed the attacks on at least three Palestinian villages with video footage showing burning homes and vehicles and dozens of Israelis, some with slingshots, throwing stones at Palestinians.

The incidents occurred after a ceasefire deal took effect which put a temporary stop to the Gaza genocide and saw the exchange of several Israeli hostages for some of the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

"While the deal progresses, the settlers' rioters are clear: to impose a 'price tag' for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons," B'Tselem wrote.

Trump revokes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank

Newly inaugurated president Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20, 2025.
Newly inaugurated president Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20, 2025.  © REUTERS

The Gaza ceasefire deal took hold shortly before Donald Trump was inaugurated to his second term in the White House.

Trump launched his presidency with a host of executive actions, including an order revoking sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Biden established the sanctions via executive order last February, enabling the State Department and Treasury Department to punish individuals and groups accused of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israeli leaders have hailed Trump's move to end the sanctions.

Extreme pro-settler Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has advocated the annexation of the West Bank, called the move "a testament to [Trump's] deep connection to the Jewish people and our historical right to our land."

Trump on Monday said he is "not confident" the Gaza ceasefire deal will hold before gushing about the occupied territory's real-estate potential.

Cover photo: Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

