Israeli settlers launch terror attacks in West Bank after release of Palestinian prisoners

West Bank - Israeli settlers rampaged through Palestinian villages in the illegally occupied West Bank, torching homes and attacking residents, in violent response to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Palestinians inspect the damage at a shop on January 21, 2025, after it was burned in overnight Israeli settler attacks in Jinsafot village, east of Qalqiliya, in the occupied West Bank. © Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

"Last night, settlers, backed, escorted, and with full cooperation with the Israeli army, attacked Palestinian communities in the West Bank," Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem posted on social media on Monday.

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian boy in Sabastiya, the organization reported, while six Palestinians were injured by Molotov cocktails.

The New York Times confirmed the attacks on at least three Palestinian villages with video footage showing burning homes and vehicles and dozens of Israelis, some with slingshots, throwing stones at Palestinians.

The incidents occurred after a ceasefire deal took effect which put a temporary stop to the Gaza genocide and saw the exchange of several Israeli hostages for some of the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

"While the deal progresses, the settlers' rioters are clear: to impose a 'price tag' for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons," B'Tselem wrote.