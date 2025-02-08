Hamas and Israel conduct latest prisoner exchange amid claims of "systematic" mistreatment

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel and Hamas completed their fifth prisoner swap under a fragile Gaza ceasefire deal on Saturday, as three Israeli hostages were exchanged for 183 Palestinians.

Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday, in exchange for 183 Palestinians freed from prisons in Israel. © REUTERS

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said seven people released from Israeli prisons required hospitalization, decrying the "brutality" and mistreatment they suffered in detention.

The fifth exchange since the truce took effect last month comes as negotiations are set to begin on the next phase of the ceasefire, which should pave the way for a permanent end to the war.

Saturday's swap also follows President Donald Trump's shocking suggestions that the US should seize the Gaza Strip and ethnically cleanse it of its people, sparking global outrage.

There are now 73 out of 251 hostages taken during the October 7 attack led by Hamas still remaining in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Jubilant crowds in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv cheered as they watched live footage of the three hostages, flanked by masked gunmen, brought on stage in Deir el-Balah before being handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The choreographed handover included statements from the three Israelis, who stated support for finalizing the next phases of the Israel-Hamas truce.

The "disturbing images" from Gaza show that "we must get them all out", said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose dejected-looking portrait appeared on a banner at the Deir el-Balah handover site, said the images out of Gaza were "shocking."