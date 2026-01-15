Mahmoud Khalil faces threat of re-arrest as appeals court overturns ruling

New York, New York - An appeals court overturned a ruling that led to the release of prominent pro- Palestinian protest leader Mahmoud Khalil, according to court documents filed Thursday, raising the prospect of his re-arrest.

Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent pro-Palestinian activist, faces possible re-arrest after an appeals court's new ruling. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Khalil, a legal permanent resident in the US who is married to a US citizen and has a US-born son, was detained by immigration authorities for three months beginning in March.

He faced potential deportation for supposedly posing a threat to US foreign policy interests.

A former Columbia University student who was one of the most visible leaders of nationwide pro-Palestinian campus protests, Khalil was released from custody in June, but faced continued threats of deportation from federal authorities.

New Jersey federal judge Michael Farbiarz had ruled that Khalil's detention by immigration authorities was unlawful. But Thursday's ruling by the Philadelphia-based appeals court said Farbiarz did not have "subject-matter" jurisdiction in the case and that an immigration court should have adjudicated it.

"Today's ruling is deeply disappointing, but it does not break our resolve," Khalil said in a statement.

"The door may have been opened for potential re-detainment down the line, but it has not closed our commitment to Palestine and to justice and accountability."

The ruling, which could be appealed, does not take immediate effect, meaning Khalil will remain free for now.

The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement that "Mr. Khalil's legal team has several legal avenues they may pursue."