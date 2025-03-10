Columbia University student arrested over Palestine solidarity in shocking ICE escalation

New York, New York - Immigration officers arrested a Columbia University student leading protests against Israel destruction of Gaza , authorities said Sunday, after President Donald Trump vowed to deport foreign pro-Palestinian student demonstrators.

Mahmoud Khalil, a leading figure in the Columbia University protests against Israel's brutal destruction of Gaza, was arrested Sunday. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Mahmoud Khalil, one of the most prominent faces of the university's protest movement that erupted in response to Israel's conduct of the war, was arrested on Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on X.

The agency said the action was taken "in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism, and in coordination with the Department of State."

The Student Workers of Columbia Union said in a statement that Khalil had been detained on Saturday, describing him as "a Palestinian recent Columbia graduate and lead negotiator for last spring's Gaza solidarity encampment."

US campuses, including Columbia's, were rocked by protests against Israel's mass killing of Palestinians, enabled by full US backing. Politicians and administrators encouraged a violent police crackdown on the overwhelmingly peaceful demonstrations, citing antisemitism, despite the fact that many organizers and participants were themselves Jewish.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X that "we will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported."