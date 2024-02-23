Netanyahu proposes concerning plan for Gaza's future as death toll reaches alarming heights

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a plan for Gaza's future that envisions local Palestinian officials without links to Hamas or its foreign backers governing the territory, Israeli media reported Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a plan for Gaza's future that would enable further attacks on the territory as well as the dismantling of UNRWA. © REUTERS

The proposal, which Netanyahu submitted to his security cabinet late Thursday, would also see the Israeli army persisting in its assault on Gaza until it achieves its stated goals.



Those include dismantling Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and securing the release of all Israeli hostages still held captive in Gaza.

After the assault ends, Gaza's civil affairs would be run by "local officials with administrative experience" and who are "not linked to countries or entities that support terrorism," the Times of Israel newspaper reported, quoting key elements of Netanyahu's plan.

Even after the onslaught ends, the Israeli army would have "indefinite freedom" to operate throughout Gaza to prevent any resurgence of terror activity, according to the plan.

"The plan states that Israel will move forward with its already-in-motion project to establish a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the strip's border," the report said, adding the zone would remain "as long as there is a security need for it."

It also envisages Israeli security control "over the entire area west of Jordan" from the land, sea, and air "to prevent the strengthening of terrorist elements in the (occupied West Bank) and the Gaza Strip and to thwart threats from them towards Israel," the report said.