Large share of Americans think Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, poll finds

An Economist/YouGov poll, conducted from January 21-23 and released Wednesday, found that 35% of Americans believe Israel's assault on Gaza amounts to genocide, while 36% say it doesn't and 29% are undecided.

Young Americans are even more aligned, with 49% of respondents aged 18-29 saying Israel is committing genocide, 24% disagreeing, and 27% undecided.

The distribution looks similar among voters who cast their ballot for President Joe Biden in 2020, 50% of whom believe Israel is engaging in genocidal acts.

At least 25,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's relentless bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, while millions more have been displaced in what many experts have described as an ethnic cleansing campaign.

The devastation has sparked massive protests across the country demanding the US negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end military aid to Israel.

The poll found that 29% of Americans supported decreasing military aid to Israel, 22% supported increasing military, and 33% supported providing the same amount of aid, with 17% unsure. Of respondents who voted for Biden in 2020, 39% supported decreasing military aid.