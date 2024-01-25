Large share of Americans think Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, poll finds
A new poll has found that over one-third of Americans believe Israel is carrying out a genocidal military campaign in Gaza.
An Economist/YouGov poll, conducted from January 21-23 and released Wednesday, found that 35% of Americans believe Israel's assault on Gaza amounts to genocide, while 36% say it doesn't and 29% are undecided.
Young Americans are even more aligned, with 49% of respondents aged 18-29 saying Israel is committing genocide, 24% disagreeing, and 27% undecided.
The distribution looks similar among voters who cast their ballot for President Joe Biden in 2020, 50% of whom believe Israel is engaging in genocidal acts.
At least 25,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's relentless bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, while millions more have been displaced in what many experts have described as an ethnic cleansing campaign.
The devastation has sparked massive protests across the country demanding the US negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end military aid to Israel.
The poll found that 29% of Americans supported decreasing military aid to Israel, 22% supported increasing military, and 33% supported providing the same amount of aid, with 17% unsure. Of respondents who voted for Biden in 2020, 39% supported decreasing military aid.
Biden administration faces the heat over Israel support
The release of the poll results came just days before the International Court of Justice is due to release its decision on a case presented by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide and requesting emergency measures to prevent further attacks on Palestinians.
The same day, January 26, a federal court will hear testimony in a lawsuit brought by the Center for Constitutional Rights accusing Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of complicity in genocide.
Advocates are urging people across the country to take part in the We Charge Genocide International Day of Action for Permanent Ceasefire by organizing local rallies, contacting elected officials, and hosting watch parties for the court hearing.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images