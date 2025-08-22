Numerous countries sign joint statement condemning latest Israeli West Bank settlement project

London, UK - Britain and France were among 21 countries to sign a joint statement Thursday calling Israel 's approval of a major settlement project in the West Bank "unacceptable and a violation of international law."

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich displays a map of an area near the settlement of Maale Adumim, a land corridor known as E1, outside Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, on August 14, 2025. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Israel approved the plans for the roughly five-square-mile parcel of land known as E1 just east of Jerusalem on Wednesday.

"We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms," said the statement of foreign ministers, whose signatories also included Australia, Canada, and Italy.

Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden also signed the statement, as did the European Commission's foreign affairs chief.

The statement noted that Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the plan "will make a two-state solution impossible by dividing any Palestinian state and restricting Palestinian access to Jerusalem."

"This brings no benefits to the Israeli people," the foreign ministers said.

"Instead, it risks undermining security and fuels further violence and instability, taking us further away from peace."

"The government of Israel still has an opportunity to stop the E1 plan going any further. We encourage them to urgently retract this plan," they added.