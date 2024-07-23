Palestinian groups announce historic agreement on national unity government for Gaza

Beijing China - Hamas announced Tuesday it had signed a historic agreement brokered by China with other Palestinian organizations, including rivals Fatah, to work together for "national unity."

Senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzuk (r.) and Fatah envoy Mahmud al-Aloul (l.) agreed on a national unity government for Gaza at a summit hosted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. © Pedro Pardo / POOL / AFP

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who hosted senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzuk, Fatah envoy Mahmud al-Aloul, and emissaries from 12 other Palestinian groups, said they had agreed to set up an "interim national reconciliation government" to govern post-war Gaza.



"Today we sign an agreement for national unity and we say that the path to completing this journey is national unity. We are committed to national unity and we call for it," Abu Marzuk said after meeting Wang and the other envoys.

The announcement comes more than nine months into a war sparked by the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians.

The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza, including 44 the Israeli military says are dead.

In Israel's brutal campaign in Gaza has since killed more than 39,000 people, also mostly civilians, devastated the territory, and caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis amid widespread accusations of genocide.

China has sought to play a mediator role in the conflict, which has been rendered even more complex due to the intense rivalry between Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, and Fatah, which partially governs the illegally occupied West Bank.



Israel has vowed to keep fighting until it destroys Hamas – an objective even its own army admits is unattainable – and world powers, including the US, have scrambled to imagine scenarios for the governance of Gaza that can be imposed on the Palestinian people after the war ends.