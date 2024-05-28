UN Security Council sets emergency meeting over Israel's horrific Rafah massacre

New York, New York - The UN Security Council was set to convene an emergency meeting Tuesday over an Israeli strike that killed dozens in a displaced persons camp in Gaza 's Rafah, as three European countries were slated to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

Fire rages following an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced Palestinians, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. © REUTERS

AFP journalists on the ground early Tuesday reported fresh Israeli strikes overnight in the southern Gaza border city, where an Israeli attack on Sunday night sparked a fire that ripped through a displacement center, killing 45, according to Gaza health officials.



The attack prompted a wave of international condemnation, with Palestinians and many Arab countries calling it a "massacre." Israel said it was looking into the "tragic accident."

"There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres posted on social media.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths pointed to the widespread warnings of civilian deaths that circulated ahead of Israel's incursion into Rafah, saying in a statement: "We've seen the consequences in last night's utterly unacceptable attack."

"To call it 'a mistake' is a message that means nothing for those killed, those grieving, and those trying to save lives," he added.

Diplomats said the UN Security Council would convene Tuesday for an emergency session called by Algeria to discuss the attack.

The EU's foreign policy chief said he was "horrified by news" of the strike, while French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "outraged", and a US National Security Council spokesperson said Israel "must take every precaution possible to protect civilians."

The Israeli military – which had previously designated the area a "safe zone" for Palestinian refugees – said it was launching a probe.