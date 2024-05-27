Netanyahu claims Israeli strike on Rafah displacement camp was a "tragic accident"

Gaza - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a deadly strike that hit a displacement camp in Gaza's Rafah was a "tragic accident" that his government was investigating.

"In Rafah, we evacuated a million uninvolved residents and, despite our best efforts, a tragic accident happened yesterday," Netanyahu told parliament.

He added that "we are investigating the case and will draw the conclusions" after Gaza's health ministry reported 45 dead as the strike late Sunday sparked a fire that tore through a tent city for displaced Gazans.

The ministry in the occupied Gaza Strip also said that 249 people were wounded.

Israel faced a wave of international condemnation on Monday over the Rafah strike, including from across the region as well as from the European Union, France, and the United Nations.

The Israeli military said it had launched a probe into the strike, which it said was carried out based on "precise intelligence information" about two Hamas militants who it said were killed.

It also said, "the strike did not occur in the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, to which the IDF [army] has encouraged civilians to evacuate" since the ground operation began in Rafah.

Netanyahu struck a defiant tone in his Knesset address while being heckled by relatives of hostages held in Gaza and vowed to keep up the battle to destroy Hamas.

"There is no substitute for absolute victory" in Gaza, he told the chamber.