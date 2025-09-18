US ignores findings of genocide and famine in Gaza as it blocks latest UN ceasefire resolution
New York, New York - The US on Thursday again wielded its veto power to block a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire in Gaza, shielding Israel from meaningful diplomatic pressure even as it faces widespread accusations of genocide.
The 14 other members of the Council backed the resolution, initiated in August in response to the UN's official declaration of famine.
The vote came as Israeli tanks and jets pounded Gaza City, forcing Palestinians to flee south.
The resolution text seen by AFP had demanded "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties" as well as the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.
The US has repeatedly rejected any and all attempts to rein in Israel's mass killing, which it has facilitated militarily and diplomatically over successive administrations.
"Let this resolution send a clear message, a message that the Security Council is not turning its back on starving civilians, on the hostages and the demand for a ceasefire," Denmark's UN ambassador Christina Lassen had said ahead of the vote.
"A generation risks being lost not only to war – but to hunger and despair. Meanwhile Israel has expanded its military operation in Gaza City, further deepening the suffering of civilians as a result."
"It is this catastrophic situation, this humanitarian and human failure that has compelled us to act today."
"Humanity itself is diminished"
For the first time Tuesday, a UN-mandated international investigative commission gave its independent analysis, concluding that Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza since October 2023.
But Deputy US Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus dismissed those findings, as well as the widely-accepted conclusion that famine is raging across large swathes of the strip.
In response, Algeria's UN ambassador begged forgiveness from the people of Gaza, "because this council could not save your children."
"Israel kills every day and nothing happens. Israel starves a people and nothing happens. Israel bombs hospitals, schools, shelters, and nothing happens. Israel attacks a mediator and steps on diplomacy, and nothing happened," said.
"And with every act, every act unpunished, humanity itself is diminished."
