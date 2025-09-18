US ignores findings of genocide and famine in Gaza as it blocks latest UN ceasefire resolution

New York, New York - The US on Thursday again wielded its veto power to block a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire in Gaza , shielding Israel from meaningful diplomatic pressure even as it faces widespread accusations of genocide.

The US yet again unilaterally blocked a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. © REUTERS

The 14 other members of the Council backed the resolution, initiated in August in response to the UN's official declaration of famine.

The vote came as Israeli tanks and jets pounded Gaza City, forcing Palestinians to flee south.

The resolution text seen by AFP had demanded "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties" as well as the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

The US has repeatedly rejected any and all attempts to rein in Israel's mass killing, which it has facilitated militarily and diplomatically over successive administrations.

"Let this resolution send a clear message, a message that the Security Council is not turning its back on starving civilians, on the hostages and the demand for a ceasefire," Denmark's UN ambassador Christina Lassen had said ahead of the vote.

"A generation risks being lost not only to war – but to hunger and despair. Meanwhile Israel has expanded its military operation in Gaza City, further deepening the suffering of civilians as a result."

"It is this catastrophic situation, this humanitarian and human failure that has compelled us to act today."