US stands alone in UN Security Council's latest Gaza ceasefire vote

New York, New York - UN Security Council members criticized the US Wednesday after it vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza , which Washington said undermined ongoing diplomacy.

United Nations Security Council members vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

It was the 15-member body's first vote on the situation since November, when the US – a key Israeli ally – also blocked a text calling for an end to fighting.

"Today, the United States sent a strong message by vetoing a counterproductive UN Security Council resolution on Gaza targeting Israel," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement after Wednesday's 14 to 1 vote.

He said Washington would not support any text that "draws a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas, or disregards Israel’s right to defend itself."

"The United States will continue to stand with Israel at the UN," he added.

The draft resolution had demanded "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties."

It also called for the "immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups," and demanded the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This is Washington's first such Security Council action since US President Donald Trump took office in January.