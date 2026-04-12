Joke of the Day for April 12, 2026: A laugh this Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a Sunday Funday silly! Here's one hopped up with hilarity to make you giggle.
Joke of the Day
How do rabbits stay in shape?
They do hare-robics.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jeremy Hynes