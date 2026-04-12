Joke of the Day for April 12, 2026: A laugh this Sunday Funday

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a Sunday Funday silly! Here's one hopped up with hilarity to make you giggle.

Joke of the Day

How do rabbits stay in shape?

They do hare-robics.

Joke of the Day for April 12, 2026: A laugh this Sunday Funday
Joke of the Day for April 12, 2026: A laugh this Sunday Funday  © Unsplash/Jeremy Hynes

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for April 11, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday Joke of the Night for April 11, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday
Joke of the Day for April 11, 2026: A funny for Caturday! Joke of the Day for April 11, 2026: A funny for Caturday!
Joke of the Night for April 10, 2026: A fishy funny Joke of the Night for April 10, 2026: A fishy funny
Joke of the Day for April 10, 2026: A Friday funny Joke of the Day for April 10, 2026: A Friday funny
Joke of the Night for April 9, 2026: A green giggler Joke of the Night for April 9, 2026: A green giggler
Joke of the Day for April 9, 2026: An ocean of funny! Joke of the Day for April 9, 2026: An ocean of funny!
Joke of the Night for April 7, 2026: A dino-myte silly! Joke of the Night for April 7, 2026: A dino-myte silly!
Joke of the Day for April 7, 2026: A springtime silly Joke of the Day for April 7, 2026: A springtime silly

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jeremy Hynes

More on Joke of the Day: