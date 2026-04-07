Joke of the Day for April 7, 2026: A springtime silly

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Today's Joke of the Day is a silly meant for springtime! Here's one to put some pep in your step with a flowery funny.

Joke of the Day

When is it impossible to plant flowers?

When you haven’t botany.
Joke of the Day for April 7, 2026: A springtime silly
Joke of the Day for April 7, 2026: A springtime silly  © Unsplash/ Kouji Tsuru

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Cover photo: Unsplash/ Kouji Tsuru

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