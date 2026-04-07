Joke of the Day for April 7, 2026: A springtime silly
Today's Joke of the Day is a silly meant for springtime! Here's one to put some pep in your step with a flowery funny.
Joke of the Day
When is it impossible to plant flowers?
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Cover photo: Unsplash/ Kouji Tsuru