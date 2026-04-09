Joke of the Day for April 9, 2026: An ocean of funny!
Today's Joke of the Day is an ocean of funny! Here's one to have you swimming with the sillies this Thursday.
Joke of the Day
What's the most detail-oriented ocean?
The Pacific.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/René Molenkamp