Joke of the Day for April 9, 2026: An ocean of funny!

Today's Joke of the Day is an ocean of funny! Here's one to have you swimming with the sillies this Thursday.

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Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

