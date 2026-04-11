Joke of the Night for April 11, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday

The Joke of the Night has arrived with a silly for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.

What do you call a tiny cat that gives up?

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Joke of the Day for April 11, 2026: A funny for Caturday!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

