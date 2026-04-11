Joke of the Night for April 11, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a silly for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a tiny cat that gives up?
A "quitty."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alex D.