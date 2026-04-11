Joke of the Night for April 11, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday

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The Joke of the Night has arrived with a silly for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.

Joke of the Day

What do you call a tiny cat that gives up?

A "quitty."

Joke of the Night for April 11, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday
Joke of the Night for April 11, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday  © Unsplash/Alex D.

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Alex D.

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