Joke of the Night for April 10, 2026: A fishy funny

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The Joke of the Night has arrived with a fishy funny! Here's one swimming with silly to make you chuckle tonight.

Joke of the Day

What did the fish say when he was accused of hitting his brother?

"Not gill-ty!"

Joke of the Night for April 10, 2026: A fishy funny
Joke of the Night for April 10, 2026: A fishy funny  © Unsplash/David Clode

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Cover photo: Unsplash/David Clode

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