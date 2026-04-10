Joke of the Night for April 10, 2026: A fishy funny
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a fishy funny! Here's one swimming with silly to make you chuckle tonight.
Joke of the Day
What did the fish say when he was accused of hitting his brother?
"Not gill-ty!"
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Cover photo: Unsplash/David Clode