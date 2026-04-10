Joke of the Night for April 10, 2026: A fishy funny

The Joke of the Night has arrived with a fishy funny! Here's one swimming with silly to make you chuckle tonight.

What did the fish say when he was accused of hitting his brother?

Joke of the Night for April 6, 2026: Swimming with silly

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