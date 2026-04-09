Joke of the Night for April 9, 2026: A green giggler

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The Joke of the Night has arrived with a green giggler! Here's a colorful funny to make you laugh tonight.

Joke of the Day

Why is the color green notoriously single?

It was always so jaded.

Joke of the Night for April 9, 2026: A green giggler.
Joke of the Night for April 9, 2026: A green giggler.  © Unsplash/from nio

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