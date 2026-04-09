Joke of the Night for April 9, 2026: A green giggler
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a green giggler! Here's a colorful funny to make you laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why is the color green notoriously single?
It was always so jaded.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/from nio