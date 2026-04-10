Joke of the Day for April 10, 2026: A Friday funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's your Friday funny to have you laughing into the weekend.

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Joke of the Day for April 9, 2026: An ocean of funny!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

