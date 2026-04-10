Joke of the Day for April 10, 2026: A Friday funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's your Friday funny to have you laughing into the weekend.
Joke of the Day
Which musical instruments can catch fish?
Castanets.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Waldemar Brandt