Joke of the Day for April 10, 2026: A Friday funny

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's your Friday funny to have you laughing into the weekend.

Joke of the Day

Which musical instruments can catch fish?

Castanets.

Joke of the Day for April 10, 2026: A Friday funny
Joke of the Day for April 10, 2026: A Friday funny  © Unsplash/Waldemar Brandt

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Waldemar Brandt

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