Joke of the Day for April 13, 2026: A cheesy funny

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a Monday funny! Here's a cheesy one to kick off your week with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

What did the cheese say to each other on Monday morning?

"Have a Gouda week!"

Joke of the Day for April 13, 2026: A cheesy funny
Joke of the Day for April 13, 2026: A cheesy funny  © Unsplash/Katrin Leinfellner

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Katrin Leinfellner

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