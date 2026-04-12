Joke of the Night for April 12, 2026: A slithering silly

The Joke of the Night has arrived with a slithering silly! Here's one to make you chuckle as the weekend winds down.

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

