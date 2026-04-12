Joke of the Night for April 12, 2026: A slithering silly
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a slithering silly! Here's one to make you chuckle as the weekend winds down.
Joke of the Day
How do slugs get themselves shiny and clean?
They use snail polish.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Pascal van de Vendel