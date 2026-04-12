Joke of the Night for April 12, 2026: A slithering silly

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The Joke of the Night has arrived with a slithering silly! Here's one to make you chuckle as the weekend winds down.

Joke of the Day

How do slugs get themselves shiny and clean?

They use snail polish.

Joke of the Night for April 12, 2026: A slithering silly
Joke of the Night for April 12, 2026: A slithering silly  © Unsplash/Pascal van de Vendel

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Pascal van de Vendel

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