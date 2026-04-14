Joke of the Day for April 14, 2026: A biting funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to add a bite of funny to your day! Here's an itchy silly to make you smile.

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

