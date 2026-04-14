Joke of the Day for April 14, 2026: A biting funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to add a bite of funny to your day! Here's an itchy silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
How can you find your mosquito bites?
Start from scratch.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Wolfgang Hasselmann