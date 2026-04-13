Joke of the Night for April 13, 2026: Wind down with a laugh
The Joke of the Night has arrived to help you wind down with a laugh! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
How do hens feel at the end of the night?
Eggshausted.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Doretha Rost