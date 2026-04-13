Joke of the Night for April 13, 2026: Wind down with a laugh

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The Joke of the Night has arrived to help you wind down with a laugh! Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

How do hens feel at the end of the night?

Eggshausted.

Joke of the Night for April 13, 2026: Wind down with a laugh
Joke of the Night for April 13, 2026: Wind down with a laugh  © Unsplash/Doretha Rost

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Doretha Rost

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