Joke of the Day for April 15, 2026: Ride into some funny.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to help you ride into some funny! Here's one to make you laugh today.

What kind of job can you get at a bicycle factory?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

