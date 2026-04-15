Joke of the Day for April 15, 2026: Ride into some funny

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to help you ride into some funny! Here's one to make you laugh today.

Joke of the Day

What kind of job can you get at a bicycle factory?

A spokesperson.

Joke of the Day for April 15, 2026: Ride into some funny.
Joke of the Day for April 15, 2026: Ride into some funny.  © Unsplash/Greg Rosenke

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Greg Rosenke

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