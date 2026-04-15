Joke of the Day for April 15, 2026: Ride into some funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to help you ride into some funny! Here's one to make you laugh today.
Joke of the Day
What kind of job can you get at a bicycle factory?
A spokesperson.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Greg Rosenke