Joke of the Night for April 14, 2026: Fishing for funny
The Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one fishing for funny to help you catch some chuckles.
Joke of the Day
How do you know when a fish is playing hooky?
When it’s not in a school (and caught on a pole)!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/James Wheeler