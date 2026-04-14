Joke of the Night for April 14, 2026: Fishing for funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one fishing for funny to help you catch some chuckles.

Joke of the Day

How do you know when a fish is playing hooky?

When it’s not in a school (and caught on a pole)!

Joke of the Night for April 14, 2026: Fishing for funny
Joke of the Night for April 14, 2026: Fishing for funny  © Unsplash/James Wheeler

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Cover photo: Unsplash/James Wheeler

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