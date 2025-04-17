Joke of the Day for April 17, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is beary funny! Here's one to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a bear that gets stuck in the rain?
Answer: A drizzly bear.
