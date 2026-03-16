Joke of the Day for March 16, 2026: A little horsing around.

Today's Joke of the Day is here with one that's horsing around! Here's a silly to help you gallop into your week ahead with a laugh.

They usually go into the Neigh-vy instead.

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Joke of the Day for March 13, 2026: A rad one!

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

