Joke of the Day for March 16, 2026: A little horsing around
Today's Joke of the Day is here with one that's horsing around! Here's a silly to help you gallop into your week ahead with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why don't horses join The Army?
They usually go into the Neigh-vy instead.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Christine Mendoza