Joke of the Night for March 16, 2026: A froggy funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a ribbit giggler! Here's a froggy funny to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why are frogs such good liars?
Because they're am-fib-ians.
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