Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a fun one in honor of St. Patrick's Day! Here's one to celebrate the Irish's lucky night with style and silly.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a dishonest Irishman on St. Patrick's Day?
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jon Sailer