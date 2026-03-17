Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!

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Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a fun one in honor of St. Patrick's Day! Here's one to celebrate the Irish's lucky night with style and silly.

Joke of the Day

What do you call a dishonest Irishman on St. Patrick's Day?

A lepre-con.
Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!
Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!  © Unsplash/Jon Sailer

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jon Sailer

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