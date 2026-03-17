Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a fun one in honor of St. Patrick's Day! Here's one to celebrate the Irish's lucky night with style and silly.

What do you call a dishonest Irishman on St. Patrick's Day?

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Joke of the Day for March 11, 2026: See the silly!

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Joke of the Day for March 13, 2026: A rad one!

Joke of the Day for March 16, 2026: A little horsing around

Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

