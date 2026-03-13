Joke of the Day for March 13, 2026: A rad one!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a rad one to help you smile into the weekend.
Joke of the Day
What's small and red and has a rough voice?
A hoarse raddish.
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