Joke of the Day for March 18, 2026: Buzz buzz!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a fresh dose of silly. Here's a musical funny to make you smile!
Joke of the Day
What’s a bee's favorite musical movie?
Stinging in the Rain.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/prudskoi