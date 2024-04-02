Joke of the Day for April 2, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is saying cock-a-doodle-doo to the laughs! Here's a feathered funny to slide into the sillies.

Answer: To get to the other slide.

Question: Why did the chicken cross the playground?

