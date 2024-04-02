Joke of the Day for April 2, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is saying cock-a-doodle-doo to the laughs! Here's a feathered funny to slide into the sillies.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the chicken cross the playground?

Answer: To get to the other slide.

Joke of the Day for April 2, 2024.
Joke of the Day for April 2, 2024.  © Collage: Unsplash/Power Lai & James Wainscoat

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for April 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away April Fools Joke of the Night for April 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away April Fools
Joke of the Day for April 1, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 1, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away Easter Joke of the Night for March 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away Easter
Joke of the Day for March 31, 2024: Get your funny on for Easter Joke of the Day for March 31, 2024: Get your funny on for Easter
Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for March 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 29, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 29, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Power Lai & James Wainscoat

More on Joke of the Day: