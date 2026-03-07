Joke of the Night for March 7, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to complete your Caturday night with a laugh. Here's one to perk up your whiskers with a smile!
Joke of the Day
What did the cat say when it got scratched?
"Meowch!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Martin de Arriba