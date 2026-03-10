Joke of the Day for March 10, 2026: A light laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is here with a light laugh! Here's one to make you smile bright.
Joke of the Day
Where do bad rainbows go?
To prism, where they serve a light sentence.
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Clode