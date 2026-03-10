Joke of the Night for March 10, 2026: This one's B-A-N-A-N-A-S!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a funny that's bananas! Here's a silly one to close out your day out with a laugh.
Why did the banana go home early from school?
It wasn't peeling well.
