Joke of the Night for March 8, 2026: One that's flying with funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a flying funny. Here's one to close your weekend out with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why shouldn't you bring a paper airplane when you play poker?
They always fold.
