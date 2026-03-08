Joke of the Night for March 8, 2026: One that's flying with funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a flying funny. Here's one to close your weekend out with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Why shouldn't you bring a paper airplane when you play poker?

They always fold.

