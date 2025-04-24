Joke of the Day for April 24, 2025: Spring jokes to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a springtime silly! Here's one to make you grin.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do flowers smile?
Answer: With tu-lips.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Farah Almazouni