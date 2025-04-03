Joke of the Day for April 3, 2025: An awesome joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is flowering with the funnies! Here's a silly to make your smile grow.
Joke of the Day
Question: What part of a flower has the most friends?
Answer: The bud.
