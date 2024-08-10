Joke of the Day for August 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What cats teach college classes?
Answer: Purr-fessors.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alexander London