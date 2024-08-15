Joke of the Day for August 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is growing the laughs! Here's a silly one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the man change his mind about having facial hair?
Answer: It eventually grew on him.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/hesam Link