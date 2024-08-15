Joke of the Day for August 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is growing the laughs! Here's a silly one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the man change his mind about having facial hair?

Answer: It eventually grew on him.

Joke of the Day for August 15, 2024.
Joke of the Day for August 15, 2024.  © Unsplash/hesam Link

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/hesam Link

More on Joke of the Day: