Joke of the Day for August 26, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is bubbling with silly! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Question: Why didn't the man get hurt after being hit on the head with a can of soda?
Answer: Luckily, it was a soft drink.
