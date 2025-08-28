Joke of the Day for August 28, 2025: A funny bite to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a bite of silly! Here's a funny one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What did they call the bystander who saw the Apple Store get robbed?
An iWitness.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Laurenz Heymann