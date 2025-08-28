Joke of the Day for August 28, 2025: A funny bite to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day is a bite of silly! Here's a funny one to make you smile.

What did they call the bystander who saw the Apple Store get robbed?

Joke of the Day for August 24, 2025: A quick joke for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for August 25, 2025: A space silly that's out-of-this-world

Joke of the Night for August 26, 2025: One for National Dog Day!

Joke of the Day for August 27, 2025: A swimming silly to make you smile

Joke of the Night for August 27, 2025: A silly before your ZZZs

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

