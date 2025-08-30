Joke of the Day for August 30, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a cat funny that's kitten around to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Wich animal has more lives than a cat?
Frogs, they croak every night.
