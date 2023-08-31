Joke of the Day for August 31, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day will school you with comedy! Here's a scholarly silly to help solve your problems and laugh the day away.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do the other school subjects hate math so much?
Answer: Because it has so many problems to solve.
