Joke of the Day for August 31, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do the other school subjects hate math so much?

Answer: Because it has so many problems to solve.

Today's joke of the day is a scholarly silly.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Chris Liverani

