Joke of the Day for August 31, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is here in honor of Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.

Question: What's a cat's favorite drink to order at a bar?

Answer: A Whisker Sour.

Joke of the Day for August 31, 2024.  © Unsplash/Morgan Lane

Cover photo: Unsplash/Morgan Lane

More on Joke of the Day: